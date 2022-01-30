Competent cops fit to become commish — Bunting

PEOPLE'S National Party (PNP) spokesperson on National Security Senator Peter Bunting says there are people who are worthy of, and would be able to curtail the current crime numbers if they were serving as commissioner of police.

“Of course there are suitable individuals, and I expect that the Public Service Commission [PSC] would identify and promote one of those individuals if a vacancy arose,” he told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

The purpose of the PSC is to provide an independent and impartial body charged with the responsibility of dealing with matters relating to the appointment, removal and exercise of disciplinary control in respect of public officers.

In addition, many people have been calling for ex-policeman Reneto Adams, whom they believe would be the ideal candidate to tackle the current crime situation.

However, Bunting is not one of them.

“This wouldn't be appropriate,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Adams was barred from entering the United States of America in December 2020 for what that country's State Department said was his “involvement in gross violations in human rights in Jamaica”. Adams was penalised for his role in the May 7, 2003 killing of four people in Kraal, Clarendon.

Along with Adams, the US Department of State also designated Devon Bernard, Patrick Coke, Shayne Lyons, Leford Gordon, and Roderick Collier as being unwelcomed in the USA.

Last Tuesday, during a PNP news conference, PNP President Mark Golding called for Anderson to resign if he doesn't get crime under control in the next 60 days.

Golding has since clarified his position, and said he is not bashing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) or Major Anderson but is instead demanding accountability.

“Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson is also hereby being put on warning. He is the main architect and promoter of the Government's state of emergency [SOE] strategy as an ongoing policing tool. No other commissioner of police before him has followed that unprecedented, and what we regard as a dangerous path – abrogating the most basic and hard-won rights of Jamaicans in the name of ordinary policing,” Golding said.

His ultimatum comes as crime statistics revealed on Monday that 112 people were murdered in Jamaica over the first 23 days of 2022. This is 15 more homicides or a 15.5 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

But he told the Sunday Observer that in that context, as Opposition leader, he essentially sent this message to the commissioner: “As the leader of an organisation, the JCF, you have a finite set of resources or tools available to you to get the job done in the current environment. Rather than constantly perpetuating the narrative that you need the SOEs as a tool on a sustained basis, a tool that is not available because of serious doubts about its constitutionality, you should use the lawful tools that are available to get on with the job. If you can't perform the job successfully with the available tools, then step aside and give someone else a chance.”

Bunting also told the Sunday Observer that Golding's statement shouldn't be perceived as a public whipping.

“We support the police. This is demanding accountability, not bashing,” he said.

Golding added that the PNP's next course of action if nothing changes and Anderson doesn't step aside in 60 days, is yet to be decided.

“We will consider our position in that eventuality. However, I am hoping to see a clear improvement in the situation by then, using the existing tools available to the JCF or the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Dr Horace Chang, minister of national security, have repeatedly pointed to long-term effects of the current crime-fighting measures.

Nonetheless, Golding described Chang's tenure as “an abject failure” and called for his resignation.

“Jamaica cannot go on like this. There must be accountability for such poor performance in the critical area of national security,” he said on Tuesday.

Bunting, too, believes Chang has been unsuccessful.

“Chang has held the portfolio for four years, and the Government has been in office for six years. After so many years, using 'long term effects' as an excuse is unjustified and unacceptable,” he lamented to the Sunday Observer.

But just two weeks prior, Prime Minister Holness defended his decision to keep Chang as minister of national security, saying he had full confidence in him.

“I have full confidence in Minister Chang, in his knowledge, in his competence and in his heart – which is to ensure every single Jamaican is safe,” Holness said at a press conference on January 16.

He added: “I asked Dr Chang to take over the portfolio of national security before the last election. It is the most difficult portfolio in the country. It requires a long-term commitment to the plans that we have in place… we are not going to change the current situation through the flip of a switch.”