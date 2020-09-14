Complete devastation: 10 people killed in Oregon wildfires

There has been nothing but devastation in Oregon, United States, where wildfires have been tearing through the state, killing at least 10 people.

As at Monday morning, 10 people have died as a result of the wildfires. In the Almeda Drive Fire in Jackson County, four people died. There were four more deaths in the Beachie Fire in Marion County. The Holiday Farm Fire and the White Rive Fire each claimed a life.

There are 13 wildfires now ravaging Oregon, and they have burnt through more than 900,000 acres of land. The fires have flattened many buildings across the state and destroyed vehicles. Thousands have had to evacuate from their homes and many persons are now missing.

The devastation in Oregon is quite similar to that which is being faced in California that has been battling wildfires for almost a month as hot weather and strong winds on the United States’ West Coast have left the area vulnerable to fast-moving flames. There have also been wildfires in Washington state.