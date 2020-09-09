Completely destroyed: Fire ravages Europe’s largest migrant camp

Completely destroyed: Fire ravages Europe’s largest migrant campWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
A migrant
camp in Greece has gone up in flames. The massive fire ravaged the site on Wednesday
morning.
The fire took place at an overcrowded camp, Moria, is located on Greece’s Lesbos island. The refugee camp is being occupied by 13,000 people.
It is believed that the fire was started by camp residents who are not pleased with the coronavirus-related lockdown measures. Thirty-five people at the camp tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, leading to the lockdown.
“The Moria camp no longer exists. The camp has been completely destroyed. The containers and tents have been completely destroyed. The fires are now out. Many migrants and refugees are now back at the camp and looking for their belongings,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
A state of emergency has also been declared on the island.
Many refugees are now without homes or belongings. Some have even begun to flee from the site.
