Compromised care at CRH? Not true, says CEO

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Accusations by doctors that internal politics at the executive level is contributing to inadequate health care being delivered at Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) have been denied by CEO Charmaine Williams-Beckford.

At the same time, Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Regional Director St Andrade Sinclair refused to comment on the accusations.

“Speak to the CEO of Cornwall Regional Hospital. I do not manage the hospital, I manage the region,” Sinclair told the Jamaica Observer when contacted for a response.

Three doctors who spoke to the newspaper all requested anonymity, saying they feared being targeted or sacked for reaching out to the Observer.

“There is compromised care for the public at all levels, and a lot of doctors are leaving because of the mismanagement of the hospital,” one of the doctors said.

According to the doctor, patients requiring neurosurgery may need to journey to other Type-A medical facilities as there is only one neurosurgeon employed at CRH.

This, he told the Observer, is a grave concern as two neurosurgeons have resigned in recent months due to internal politics by the hospital's administration.

“You usually have two neurosurgeons working together, because a lot of times you have to consult each other as the work is so delicate and technical,” the doctor explained.

“The length of surgery would also require one neurosurgeon to do one stage and then the second one does the other, so there are a lot of benefits to having two neurosurgeons in the department. In Kingston, all the public hospitals have more than one neurosurgeon,” the doctor added.

A well-placed source confirmed that there is currently one neurosurgeon at CRH, however, Williams-Beckford maintains that there are two.

“I have not seen a resignation for any of the two that we have. We had three and one resigned, so we are recruiting. So, the information is not correct… because when people resign we replace them,” Williams-Beckford responded.

Another doctor told the Observer that the hospital's administration is abusing its power by reassigning specialist doctors to other departments, thus limiting the skills available in other areas of the hospital.

“There are senior doctors who have been moved even though their department is short-staffed, but management have moved these people to other departments where they are not needed. I don't know if it is a way of punishment or what, but that has created a lot of tension among doctors,” said the doctor.

“They are taking doctors who are very good at their jobs and putting them in areas where they are not needed. The consultants are not getting the help they need because the senior doctor who was contributing is somewhere else where he is not contributing,” he told the Observer.

While many patients complain that doctors are callous, he said that they might have just interacted with a specialist doctor who is being forced to work in unfamiliar territory.

“There are doctors who [were] moved to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit but [who] are not trained or have experience in that department, so they don't really have the acumen to work in A&E,” he explained. “So the patients are there for an extra-long time because they are not being seen at the rate that they should be seen.”

However, Williams-Beckford denied those claims.

“That is not true. Doctors are not just moved like that,” she said.

When asked on what basis doctors are moved from their specific departments, Williams-Beckford said, “There are a number of reasons why they can be reassigned. Sometimes it is that the doctor requests it and so they are reassigned.”

However, a third doctor insisted that the reassignments are doing more harm than good, and called for the WRHA regional director to step in before the situation gets worse.

“They don't see that when they do this, they are compromising the care of patients. They seem to forget that, at the end of the day, the hospital cannot function without patients, and they have to offer the best that is available to them,” the doctor reasoned.

“I also think that this is bigger than the hospital. I think a lot of the problems are coming from the management of WRHA. Every hospital has problems at the basic level but I really think that it is how these things are being managed,” the doctor charged.

“The regional director... just allows people to do what they want then to report back to him; he does not really take control of situations. How can you force someone who has vast experience in general surgery to go and work in oncology? You are wasting that talent,” the doctor said.