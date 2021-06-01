Concentrix announces more than 1,000 vacancies in Jamaica

American business services company specialising in customer engagement and business performance, Concentrix Corporation, yesterday announced that it will have more than 1,000 vacancies in Jamaica over the next six months and has invited applications from interested individuals.

“Go to https://careers.concentrix.com/ and find the position that best matches your profile,” the company which trades on the NASDAQ as CNXC said in a news release.

Pointing out that opened in Jamaica in 2017 and has since acquired many new clients and had successful growth, Concentrix said its announcement represents a major expansion of its sites in Montego Bay and Kingston.

The global provider of customer experience solutions and technology said its choice to invest in Jamaica was due to the island's strategic location in the region.

“With trained talent, culture, and an excellent level of education, Jamaica is a destination highly valued by our current and potential clients,” a company release quotes Jeanne-Marie Dillon Barrett, associate director, service delivery.

“By growing Jamaica in our portfolio, we have expanded our services and offered new options to our clients, in addition to being able to offer hundreds of job opportunities for the local market,” Dillon Barrett added.

Concentrix described itself as a company with a culture “predicated on a fanatical focus on its staff”. The company said that at the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic it moved the majority of its staff to work-at-home quickly to protect them as the firm's top priority has always been and still is the health and safety of its staff.

The company also said it is taking strict measures for staff members who need to visit its sites. These include the management of social distancing in every common area and in seating arrangements, temperature screening and COVID-19 symptom checks at entry points, as well as deep cleaning of all facilities.

According to Concentrix, it performed very well in the Comparably 2021 Q1 Awards as it was voted 10th out of 50 for Best Global Culture, and 30th out of 50 for Best Company Outlook.

In the team awards category it was voted first out of 50 for Best HR Team, fifth out of 50 for Best Operations Team, 11th out of 50 for Best Marketing Team, and 24th out of 50 for Best Sales Team.

“These honours, which are a direct result of global staff feedback, once again cement Concentrix's status as a customer experience services and technologies employer of choice,” the company said.