Condition of COVID-stricken prime minister improving—report

Condition of COVID-stricken prime minister improving—reportWednesday, April 08, 2020
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but is “improving” and “sitting up in bed”, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.
Johnson was moved to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday night—more than a week after he tested positive for coronvirus.
Speaking at Downing Street’s daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Sunak said the prime minister was receiving “excellent care” from his NHS team.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab—who is now deputising for Johnson— chaired the daily morning meeting of the government’s coronavirus “war cabinet” for the third day in a row earlier on Wednesday.
