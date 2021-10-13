Condolence book opens today for former police commissioner

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Those wishing to honour the memory of former police commissioner and former custos of Portland Roy Thompson may express written condolence in a book that will be opened today at the Port Antonio Library.

Thompson served as police commissioner from 1991 to 1993 and custos of Portland from 2000 to 2013.

“[He] served this parish tirelessly and had a special love for the people,” said current Portland custos, Lincoln Thaxter.

Thaxter added that he expects those in attendance at the official opening of the book of condolences will include Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann Marie Vaz, Port Antonio Mayor Paul Thompson, along with the superintendent of police in charge of Portland Kenneth Chin. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 am.

“When other men would be daunted by social constraints and socially erected glass ceilings, Custos Thompson strode purposefully, from enlisting as a young constable in the Jamaica Constabulary Force to cap his career as the nation's highest ranking law enforcement officer — commissioner of police,” Thaxter said in a written tribute to his predecessor.

“Custos Thompson added another high bar of service when he served the parish of Portland as custos rotulorum. He became a familiar and ubiquitous face in the parish as he discharged his duties as first citizen with dedication and aplomb.

“His presence at functions was irrepressible as he managed effortlessly to define his own space and exude that commanding aura, probably derived from his paramilitary training acquired by his 41 years in the constabulary,” added Thaxter.