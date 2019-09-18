Condolence books open for late former deputy PM of Jamaica

Condolence books open for late former deputy PM of JamaicaWednesday, September 18, 2019
|
Condolence books were officially opened on Tuesday, (Sept 17) for former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Kenneth Baugh.
The books were opened at the House of Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.
They will remain open until Thursday (Sept 19) when Dr Baugh will be laid to rest. The official memorial service will be held at the Mona Chapel at the University of the West Indies, starting at 1:00 p.m.
Dr Baugh died on Sunday, September 1 at age 78.
He served as health minister, foreign affairs minister and deputy prime minister under the Jamaica Labour Party administration. He retired from representational politics in 2015 due to a healthÂ issue.
