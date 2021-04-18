Condolences pour in for Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart

Condolences have been pouring in for Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart who passed away on Sunday (April 18).

32-year-old Stewart passed away at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Reports are that Stewart was rushed to hospital after he collapsed.

Following his passing the Waterhouse football club shared their condolences on social media platform, Facebook.

“The Waterhouse football family offer condolences to the family of former player and National Representative, Tremaine Stewart who passed away earlier today. RIP Tan-Tan,” said the club on Facebook.

“RIP mi balla… you’ll be missed #tantan,” added another on Facebook.

Other football fans have also shared tribute messages online with the hashtag tan tan now trending on Twitter