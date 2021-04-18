Condolences pour in for Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart

Condolences pour in for Reggae Boy Tremaine StewartSunday, April 18, 2021
|
Condolences have been pouring in for Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart who passed away on Sunday (April 18).
32-year-old Stewart passed away at the Spanish Town Hospital.
Reports are that Stewart was rushed to hospital after he collapsed.
Following his passing the Waterhouse football club shared their condolences on social media platform, Facebook.
“The Waterhouse football family offer condolences to the family of former player and National Representative, Tremaine Stewart who passed away earlier today. RIP Tan-Tan,” said the club on Facebook.
“RIP mi balla… you’ll be missed #tantan,” added another on Facebook.
Other football fans have also shared tribute messages online with the hashtag tan tan now trending on Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy