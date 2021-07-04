Condolences pour in for St Lucian cop killed after house collapsed during passage of Elsa

Condolences have been pouring in for a St Lucian cop who was killed during the passage of Hurricane Elsa on Friday (July 2).

58-year-old Peter Victor, who lived alone, died after the house in which he lived collapsed.

Following news of Victor’s passing, family and friends took to social media to remember the cop who they described as a loving father and grandfather.

“He was a good father and grandfather, I am still in shock. I am mean it is so sudden,” said one friend online.

“It is so hard to believe, I mean it is soo sudden, RIP Peter,” added another.

Similar sentiments were expressed by a family member who spoke to local press, noting that Victor’s passing was “totally unexpected”.

““It was an unexpected situation, so it’s hard,” the relative told the press.

“Nobody was really expecting that,” the relative added.

Neighbours found Victor following the collapse of his house and rushed him to the Soufriere Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hurricane Elsa battered Saint Lucia on Friday tearing off roofs and downing trees and utility poles .