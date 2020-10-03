Conflicting reports about President Trump’s health

Conflicting reports about President Trump’s healthSaturday, October 03, 2020
There are now
conflicting reports about the medical condition of US President Donald Trump
who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.
On Friday evening, Trump and wife Melania, who also tested positive for the virus, were doing well. While hospitalised, it was said that the 74-year-old was being treated with antiviral drug remdesivir.
Despite Trump’s declaration on Friday that they were doing well, a source who is said to be familiar with the President’s health has come forward with conflicting claims.
“The President’s vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the source claimed.
However, White House physician Dr Sean Conley is singing a different tune. When asked about Trump’s health on Saturday, he said: “So, his heart rate is in the 70s, the 80s. His blood pressure has remained where it’s, where it’s historically been during our physicals, you know, 110 to 120, systolic is great. It’s never budged. I’ve had no concerns there.”
Conley also said that Trump’s fever went away on Friday.
Meanwhile, four congressmen who flew on Air Force One with Trump earlier this week have tested positive for coronavirus.
