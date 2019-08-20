Consistency earns Cornwall maiden call to Windies senior squad

Being a model of consistency has earned Rahkeem Cornwall a call to the West Indies squad for the new ICC World Test Championship against India.

The West Indies and India at opposite ends of the former Test rankings will square off in a two-Test series that begins on August 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. The second Test is set for Sabina Park in Kingston from August 30 to September 3.

The 26-year-old Antiguan is a giant of a man, standing at 1.96m and is dangerous with both bat and ball. He was a member of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the West Indies ‘A’.

Highly regarded by her peers, Cornwall has taken 260 wickets at 23.90 apiece in 55 first-class matches. He has also proven to be a capable middle to lower-order batsman, averaging just under 25 in 97 innings during which he has scored one hundred and 13 half-centuries in the first-class arena.

“Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time,” said Interim Chief Selector Robert Haynes.

“We believe he can provide an attacking option to our bowling attack with his sharp turn and extra bounce. He can also lend a bit of depth to the batting, so we are looking forward to him coming into the squad and making a valuable contribution.”

Cornwall joins a squad that remains largely unchanged from the one that defeated England 2-1 earlier this year.

West Indies “A” Team captain Shamarh Brooks is the only other uncapped player in the squad apart from Cornwall. Meanwhile, all-rounder Keemo Paul, who was a replacement for Test captain Jason Holder when the latter was forced to miss the final Test of the England series, retains his place in the squad. The remainder of the squad includes Captain Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase.

The series gives both sides the chance to win up to 120 points – 60 points for a win – in the new ICC World Test Championship league table. A draw will be worth 20 points with zero points for a loss. West Indies will play a further five series with the opportunity to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 if they finish in the top two in the league.

—Article written by Chase