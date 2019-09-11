Construction of 3000-room hotel to begin in St. Ann by year-end

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has

announced that the Government has concluded the sale of lands in St. Ann, on

which a 3000-room hotel will be constructed.

By the end of this year, during the first phase, the construction of some 700 rooms will commence.

“The Government of Jamaica has also finalised the sale of lands in Salem, St Ann, with hotel developers from Karisma, for the construction on 3000 rooms in several phases. The first of these phases will commence later this year, with the construction 700 rooms,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett’s speech was read by Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Godfrey Dyer, at the opening of JAPEX, which got underway at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, Monday night.

Bartlett, who is off the island on official duties, expressed that the accommodation sector is booming, “creating a diverse mix to suit the taste of both local and international visitors”.

“At the same time, these new hotel developments are fuelling sector growth,” Bartlett stated.

“RIU Ocho Rios is reopening this month and that will bring 790 rooms on stream. Oceans by H10 will also open its doors in November of this year, which will bring 500 rooms and hopefully another 500 over the next year as they get to the [1000-room] mark. While the newly-opened AC Hotel by Marriott adds 220 new rooms in Kingston.”