Construction of new ward to begin at Bustamante Hospital for Children this year

Construction of new ward to begin at Bustamante Hospital for Children this yearWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
Construction of a 20 to 25-bed ward at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston is to commence this year.
The two-storey structure will house the hospital’s paediatric cardiac centre patients and an 18-bed overnight facility for parents of patients on the ward.
The infrastructure development project, valued at $100 million, is being jointly financed by the National Health Fund (NHF), which has donated $40 million, and the National Housing Trust (NHT) with $60 million.
Expand and improve services
During a recent tour of the hospital’s paediatric cardiac centre, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said construction of the ward is intended to increase accommodation for children seeking services at the specialist institution.
The new facility is one of several being built on the hospital grounds to expand and improve the services offered by this critical public healthcare facility.
Tufton noted that construction of the new Drug Serv Pharmacy on site is part of the improvements being made at the health facility. The pharmacy is to be constructed at a cost of more than $50 million with funds provided by the NHF.
Additionally, the High Dependency Unit (HDU), constructed under the PROMAC project and financed by the European Union (EU), is to be handed over to the hospital shortly.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy