Construction on Jamaica’s new Parliament building to begin next year

Construction on the new Parliament building to be built in Kingston, Jamaica, is set to start in the first quarter of 2021.

The new building will be located on lands at Heroes Circle and will be part of a wider project set to enhance downtown Kingston by developing the 52-acre park.

The architects are expected to finish their construction designs by June this year. Following procurement procedures, things should get going in the first quarter of next year.

The new Parliament building is being built off a design submitted through a competition hosted by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and will include among other things a Public Gallery Senate, Public Gallery House, Library, Museum and Conference rooms.