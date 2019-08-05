Consumers affected by bad gas to receive $24M in compensation

A refund of $24.5

million is to be made to consumers who have been verified as having suffered

material damage from contaminated petrol sold in 2015.

This was disclosed by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), Fayval Williams, during a statement to the House of Representatives. The compensation to motorists is based on recommendations provided by the Petroleum Trade Reform Committee (PTRC).

She informed that she has written to the Chairman of Petrojam supporting the recommendation. “These consumers would have submitted genuine claims with supporting documents within the specified deadline and have been waiting for almost three years for redress,” Williams said.

She informed that the $24.5 million figure was arrived at by the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), based on the claims submitted by 381 motorists. The CAC had received a total of 478 complaints.