Consumers urged to create Christmas budget

Consumers urged to create Christmas budgetThursday, December 19, 2019
|
Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen, is encouraging consumers to create a budget ahead of shopping during the holiday season.
Planning a budget will keep consumers from racking up debt, as they are able to decide in advance how much money they have to spend and then stick to their limit.
Allen noted that Christmas is an exciting time for consumers, “as there are so many new products on the market, but persons must make responsible decisions so that you won’t have many regrets after purchasing.”
“You must be economical because when you have limited resources, you have to look at your needs versus your wants,” she added.
Allen said that parents are being urged to include their children in their financial planning.
“Talk to the children while you’re budgeting so that they understand that mommy and daddy really don’t have a lot of money, so they will limit the demands that they usually have during the season,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy