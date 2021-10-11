Container of Love donates to Sav Hospital

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — One hundred and twenty nurses at Savanna-la-Mar Hospital recently became the latest beneficiaries of Cornerstone Jamaica's Container of Love project.

On October 5 the health-care workers received packages with personal hygiene products such as lotion, shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste. The gift to the hospital also included 19 boxes of masks and 22 bottles of hand sanitiser. Valued at $23,000, all items were donated by Carib Sales, a beauty store located in Florida, USA.

“A big thank you to Cornerstone Jamaica, this is a very kind endeavour,” said Matron Hazeline Forrester.

Cornerstone Jamaica is a non-profit organisation dedicated to health and education for children and families in Jamaica.

“You have given us masks and sanitisers, which are in great need and this will help us to adhere to the protocols created by the Government of Jamaica. We pray and trust that you will always be able and willing to make donations like these so that it can help us to care for [patients],” added Forrester.

Similar donations were made to firefighters and police in the parish.

The Container of Love project was launched to help residents of Westmoreland and Hanover who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Since distribution began over a week ago, thousands have benefited across a number of communities.

The collaboration between Cornerstone Jamaica and Hanover Charities has received funding from generous donors such as the Anthony R Abraham Foundation, Gupta Foundation, Carib Sales, Friends of David Sangster and Jamaica's honorary consulate in San Jose, California.

So far, the Container of Love project has received donations valued at approximately $21 million. To date, the team has distributed school supplies to tutoring centres and more than 6,000 children; supplies to various medical facilities, community kitchens and centres; as well as diapers and new bedding for the elderly and people with disabilities.

“We managed to raise funds and pack the containers for this project within the space of six months,” April Phinney, executive vice-chair of Cornerstone Jamaica, shared with the Jamaica Observer. “When we began months ago, we dreamed of this moment. Throughout this project, our goal and focus have been to navigate, for the first time, a container project that none of us had ever taken on before. We have done so much more than that, because we have spread love and care throughout two parishes.”

The 40-foot container that was used to ship the donations will be sent to Green Island High School where it will be converted into a counselling centre.