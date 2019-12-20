Contracts for Phase II of Perth Housing project get Cabinet approval

Contracts for Phase II of Perth Housing project get Cabinet approvalFriday, December 20, 2019
Cabinet has given approval for the award of
four contracts valued $10.7 billion by the National Housing Trust (NHT) for
civil infrastructure works at Perth Housing Development, Phase Two in
Manchester.
This was disclosed by acting Information Minister Karl Samuda, during Wednesday’s (December 18) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
Of the sum, $3.7 billion was awarded to Chin’s Construction Limited for Lot No.1; $1.5 billion to M&M Jamaica Limited for Lot No.2; $2.5 billion to Ashtrom Building Systems Limited for Lot No.3; and $3 billion to Build Rite Construction Company Limited for Lot No.4.
Phase Two of the Perth Housing Development in Manchester includes construction of two-bedroom units as well as serviced lots.
— JIS
