Contracts for Phase II of Perth Housing project get Cabinet approval

Cabinet has given approval for the award of

four contracts valued $10.7 billion by the National Housing Trust (NHT) for

civil infrastructure works at Perth Housing Development, Phase Two in

Manchester.

This was disclosed by acting Information Minister Karl Samuda, during Wednesday’s (December 18) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Of the sum, $3.7 billion was awarded to Chin’s Construction Limited for Lot No.1; $1.5 billion to M&M Jamaica Limited for Lot No.2; $2.5 billion to Ashtrom Building Systems Limited for Lot No.3; and $3 billion to Build Rite Construction Company Limited for Lot No.4.

Phase Two of the Perth Housing Development in Manchester includes construction of two-bedroom units as well as serviced lots.

— JIS