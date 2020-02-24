Convicted pervert Harvey Weinstein to remain in jail until he’s sentenced

Harvey Weinstein will remain in jail until he is sentenced next month, after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act.

The 67-year-old producer was found guilty on the two counts by a jury in Manhattan on Monday (Feb 24). He was acquitted of the more serious charge of predatory sexual assault, rape and criminal sex act.

Weinstein is set to be sentenced on March 11.

On Monday, the jury—made up of seven men and five women—found Weinstein guilty of two charges on the fifth day of deliberations, following a lengthy trial that began in January.

The charges of which he was found guilty were in relation to allegations made by two women. Weinstein had been accused of raping one woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.