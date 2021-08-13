Cop arrested for threatening to kill wife and child

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A policeman from the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department has been arrested after allegedly making threats to kill his wife and their two-year-old daughter.

According to a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the woman reported that she was at the Sangre Grande home of her mother in the company of her daughter around 8:20 pm on Wednesday when her 31-year-old husband arrived and took the child away.

She said she called him on his mobile phone and during the conversation he made threats to kill her and the child.

A report was made to the Sangre Grande Police Station and an investigation was launched into the incident.

The suspect was later arrested by officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit. The TTPS said a firearm and a firearm users' licence were taken from him.