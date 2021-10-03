Cop bemoans lack of promotion after 18 years

It has been almost 18 years since Richard Plummer has been a dedicated member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Whilst doing his job, he has been passionate about being a true representation of the JCF's motto, 'Service above self'. Plummer, on several occasions has showcased his altruistic nature throughout Ocho Rios and St Ann's Bay in the parish of St Ann where he does policing.

In 2017 the JCF awarded him a plaque in recognition for a “selfless act” after he was photographed carrying a senior citizen who had fallen in the town of St Ann's Bay, and a few months ago he was also captured on a video while assisting a high school boy with his tie.

Though he has been leaving an indelible mark and making a difference throughout his policing career, what keeps haunting Plummer is that he hasn't been promoted from the rank of constable.

“Sometimes I feel that I'm being bypassed, that I call my mother and vent about it and she say just pray because prayer heals all wounds. She encourages me a lot,” Plummer told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the policeman, he was suppose to be promoted in 2017, during the same period he got recognition for his act of kindness, but life took a drastic turn. He found himself continuously being affected by seizures, which he believes was a result of the death of one of his sons.

During his recovery process, he was recommended by the JCF to do psychological evaluations. But, according to Plummer, he has got over the death of his son and has been deemed fit to do his job.

“I was sent to the psychologist a lot of times since 2017 and the doctor keep on writing to tell them that I'm fit and capable to do my work. The last time they sent me there was last year August and she wrote a report and sent it to them that I am fine,” Plummer explained.

The 46-year-old, Lumsden, St Ann, native, advocating for what he believes is a deserving promotion, said the JCF should at least consider him.

“I'm just being looked over and I can't understand why. I don't think they should hold something such as a medical condition from so many years ago against me, and the doctor's report has been saying that I'm fine,” he said.

“A lot of people look at me and ask why am I not promoted yet and I have been putting in the work and after so long, nothing,” he added.

The constable went on to suggest that he is positive that the kind of policing he demonstrates will help to alleviate some of the high levels of crime that Jamaica has been battling. “I know my job very well and I do it very well. I'm also a people person and those types of officers are needed to help curb crime and violence. You have to be able to get the trust from people so people won't be afraid of coming to you,” he told the Sunday Observer.