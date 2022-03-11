Cop: Charges in Taylor murder by end of the week

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Police say they expect to lay charges in connection with the brutal murder of St Ann resort manager Clyde Taylor by the end of this week. Two people are in custody and another is being sought.

Giving an update on the case during Thursday's monthly meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, the parish's Senior Superintendent of Police Dwight Powell said one of the two men in custody had been picked up prior to the discovery of Taylor's body. The well-known businessman's body was found in the trunk of a Nissan Note motorcar in Top Hill, Runaway Bay, St Ann, on Thursday March 3. His body was said to have several chop wounds. He had been reported missing on February 26.

“During the process that a missing person report was filed, we carried out extensive work and during the process we managed to pick up one person of interest. Subsequently, Mr Taylor's body was found; so we moved to a murder investigation and another person of interest was picked up,” said Powell.

“We are very satisfied with where the investigation has taken us so far with these two persons,” he said. “I was assured by my lead CIB persons that we will be able to lay some charges by the end of this week.”

Taylor left his home in Salem, Runaway Bay on the night of February 26 and reportedly said he was headed to Ocho Rios for a few fours. He allegedly did a routine check with an employee via phone, then vanished. This alarmed his relatives because it was unlike him to not notify anyone about his whereabouts.

Taylor is among nine people murdered in St Ann since the start of the year.

“We have already cleared four, by arrest. Those clear-ups came within hours and days of them being committed. So we are making significant progress as it relates to crime reduction,” said SSP Powell.

— Akera Davis