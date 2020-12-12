Cop commended for not taking bribe from farmer

Cop commended for not taking bribe from farmerSaturday, December 12, 2020
Operations Officer for the Clarendon Division, Superintendent Christopher Phillips, has commended a constable for acting professionally and displaying the highest level of integrity after he refused to take a bribe from a farmer.
Reports are that about 10:40 a.m., on Thursday (December 10) the accused offered the cop $50,000 to drop a case against him that is currently before the parish court.
The policeman immediately pointed out the offence and charged the man with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.
The accused man has been identified as Glenroy Cayman, otherwise called ‘Bolo’, a farmer of Havannah Heights in Clarendon.
“As law enforcement officials, we have a huge role to play in the improvement of the corruption perception in Jamaica and the Constabulary,” said Phillips.
Cayman’s court date for the new charges is being finalised.
