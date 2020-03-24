Cop, girlfriend and other woman injured in fight, INDECOM investigating

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating an incident in which a policeman, his common-law wife and another woman were injured on Monday evening (March 24).

Reports are that the policeman was at the home of his common-law wife, in Foster Lane when a heated argument developed between his partner and a woman.

It is alleged that the officerâ€™s common-law spouse was attacked and stabbed at by the woman and her teenaged daughter.

The policeman is said to have intervened as he attempted to quell the dispute but he was also stabbed.

According to a report from the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the policeman discharged his firearm and the elder female was injured.

She was taken to hospital, where she was treated and admitted in stable condition.

The policeman was also treated for his injuries.

It is further noted that following the incident, the constable visited the Gold Street Police station, where he made a formal report of the shooting incident.