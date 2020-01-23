Cop hit while signalling for taxi to stop in New Kingston

Cop hit while signalling for taxi to stop in New KingstonThursday, January 23, 2020
|
A policeman has been transported to the Kingston Public
Hospital after he was hit by a taxi operator he was signalling to stop.
According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the incident occurred Thursday morning (Jan 23) at the intersection of Belmont Road and Trafalgar Road.
The operator of the vehicle was not apprehended.
The police officer was assisted by several motorists following the incident that caused a buildup of traffic in the area.
The police have since provided an update on the officer’s condition.
Police have also urged members of the public to be vigilant
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy