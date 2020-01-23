Cop hit while signalling for taxi to stop in New Kingston

A policeman has been transported to the Kingston Public

Hospital after he was hit by a taxi operator he was signalling to stop.

According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the incident occurred Thursday morning (Jan 23) at the intersection of Belmont Road and Trafalgar Road.

The operator of the vehicle was not apprehended.

The police officer was assisted by several motorists following the incident that caused a buildup of traffic in the area.

The police have since provided an update on the officer’s condition.

Thankfully, the Constable is being treated at hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with him at this time as well as with all our hardworking members working everyday to make Jamaica a safer place.— Jamaica Constabulary (@JamaicaConstab) January 23, 2020

Police have also urged members of the public to be vigilant