Cop killing mystery

A major investigation is now under way into the fatal shooting of a police corporal in Central Village, St Catherine, yesterday.

Up to press time there was an unusual silence from the police communications unit on details of the shooting of the cop who sources identified as Corporal Delwin Jackson of a Glengoffe, St Catherine, address.

There was also no word from the Police Federation, which represents members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) up to the rank of inspector. Additionally, the silence was deafening from the Ministry of National Security which, in the past, had been quick to condemn the fatal shooting of members of the JCF.

Initial unconfirmed reports are that Jackson had travelled to Big Lane, Central Village, which is one of the most volatile communities in St Catherine, to purchase a motor vehicle. It is alleged that he was ambushed by armed men who shot him and escaped with the money.

But conflicting stories surfaced after it was determined that a second man, who is yet to be identified, was fatally shot during the incident.

“This is one that is being probed so we cannot comment on it as yet,” one senior member of the JCF told the Jamaica Observer.

“We are hearing several different stories, including a claim that the two men were killed because the criminals believed that the vehicle had been used in a previous drive-by shooting. There are other allegations but we have identified three persons of interest who we want to talk to about this,” added the source, who promised to provide official information as it becomes available.