Cop reports Duhaney Park enjoying sharp reduction in crime

Head of the Duhaney Park Police Station Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto is pleased with the reduction of murders in the community since the start of this year when compared to the same period last year.

Minto told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday at the opening of a restorative justice centre at Pembroke Hall Community Centre that he expects this downward trend to continue as the police step up their operational activities in the community which is part of the St Andrew South Police Division.

According to Minto, there were eight murders in the St Andrew South Division up to January 31, a sharp reduction from the 23 murders recorded over the same period last year.

The division, which covers more than 20 distinct inner-city communities, accounted for 164 murders which was the most murders in any single police division for 2021.

Narrowing down the statistics to the Duhaney Park community, Minto said there was one murder up to January 31, compared to seven for the same period in 2021.

“We want to see further crimes reduced and hopefully this trend continues throughout the rest of the year and so we are hoping that with the opening of this restorative justice centre that we will see significant conflicts being resolved and therefore preventing murders,” Minto told the Observer.

“It is not a magic wand that we wave, but we study the pattern. We know the crime period. We know the times and the days of the week when we are likely to have a hit,” he said, and explained that the constabulary has been utilising strategies outside of normal police operations to reduce conflict.

“We have been doing weekly community walk throughs to engage with citizens about what's happening and certainly we seek to identify the main players committing crimes and name them,” Minto said.

In the meantime, Minto declared that the Duhaney Park Police Station is one of two across the island to be certified ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standard by March.

“We have been doing weekly audits in terms of our processes and there is also weekly training of our officers at Duhaney Park. A part of this initiative is to increase the knowledge base of the force, as it relates to customer service. If you should visit, or stay in the station, you would see a transformation of our reception area, we have some excellent officers going beyond the call of duty to serve citizens in this space,” said Minto as he noted that the Matilda's Corner Police Station in St Andrew is the other to be certified.

The ISO 9001 Quality Management System is the world's most popular international standard and focuses on the quality of goods and services produced by an organisation.

Certification to this standard will allow companies to significantly improve their processes and procedures.