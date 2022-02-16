Cop shot, firearm stolen and motorcycle stolen

A probe has been launched into the shooting of a policeman assigned to the St Catherine South Division on Monday night.

A police report said the cop was driving his motorcycle when he was attacked on Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine. His firearm and motorcycle were stolen.

The policeman, whose named was not released, was receiving treatment in hospital last night. However, it was not ascertained what was his condition.

“A passer-by was travelling along Municipal Boulevard when he observed a man in the bushes and when he went and checked, he realise he was suffering from gunshot wounds. He alerted the police, and on the arrival of the police team he discovered that he was a member of the St Catherine South Police Division,” said Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South police.