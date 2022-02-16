Cop shot, firearm stolen and motorcycle stolen

Cop shot, firearm stolen and motorcycle stolenWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
A probe has been launched into the shooting of a policeman assigned to the St Catherine South Division on Monday night.
A police report said the cop was driving his motorcycle when he was attacked on Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine. His firearm and motorcycle were stolen.
The policeman, whose named was not released, was receiving treatment in hospital last night. However, it was not ascertained what was his condition.
“A passer-by was travelling along Municipal Boulevard when he observed a man in the bushes and when he went and checked, he realise he was suffering from gunshot wounds. He alerted the police, and on the arrival of the police team he discovered that he was a member of the St Catherine South Police Division,” said Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South police.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy