Cop tells William Knibb students not to take revenge

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Commander of the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Carlos Russell has issued a stern warning to students at William Knibb Memorial High School not to take revenge for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old student Khamal Hall.

Hall was stabbed during a confrontation with the accused over what was said to be a 'guard ring' at the school on Monday. The police have since charged a 16-year-old student for the boy's murder.

“I am told that there are a few young men who are expressing that they want to undertake some form of reprisal. I am saying to us, look, let the police handle this. The young man concerned is already in our custody and we are asking you just to behave and conform with the rules of your school and not to get yourselves involved in any form of violence and criminal activities,” Superintendent Russell said in an address to students at the school's general assembly on Tuesday.

“So I am just asking our young men just to hold strain and to behave and be good students,” he added. Superintendent Russell also appealed to the students to refrain from taking weapons to school.

“The persons who are travelling with weapons... need to stop. Knives, ice-picks… all of these are offensive weapons that you can be charged for. I am saying to our young men, leave your knives, ice-picks, scissors at home. You shouldn't be coming to school with these weapons. The police will be searching you,” said the police superintendent.

Earlier Tuesday, members of the Trelawny Police Division, assisted by the school's security personnel, confiscated a number of weapons, including knives and scissors, from students upon their arrival at school.

Superintendent Russell, meanwhile, bemoaned the death of Khamal, saying it has brought to the fore some of the issues that are affecting Jamaica at this time.

“The issues of crime and violence and our inabilities sometimes to deal with minor incidents, and some small issues”, he said, are sometimes not treated seriously. “And I am just saying to you students, a soft answer turneth away wrath. We just need to control our emotions. Sometimes we know that we are provoked, sometimes things happen, but we just have to know how to control ourselves because sometimes, just by our reaction we do some things that we will regret for the rest of our lives,” he argued.

“Today (Tuesday), we have someone that is dead and we have another young man in custody. I don't think that that's what he wanted. I don't think he would have wanted to kill Khamal but he reacted in an angry manner to a situation and I am saying that that split-second reaction has changed his life forever. You are here and I hope you are listening because this is how your life can also be changed. If you are charged for something like this your ambition will be gone in the wind. Try and control your temper, try and control your actions.”

On Tuesday, representatives of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and the Victim Services Division conducted grief counselling at the school. They also accompanied the police to the homes of the family of the accused student and the victim at their Clark's Town and Deeside homes, respectively.