Cop 'with a conscience' DCP Fitz Bailey grateful for nat'l award

A grateful Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, who has been appointed to the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer, has attributed his elevation to him consistently being a policeman with a conscience, a transformational player in the investigation of organised crime, and securing prosecution in numerous high-profile fraud cases.

He told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that he accepts the award with the highest level of humility and congratulated his colleagues, including DCP Dr Kevin Blake and DCP Richard Stewart, who also were vested in the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer.

Other members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Detective Constable Michael Beckford and Constable Delano Dunn, were awarded the medal of honour for gallantry after they both demonstrated great courage in the dangerous pursuit of a heavily armed man in connection with the killing of two policemen and the injuring of two others on June 12, 2020.

According to DCP Bailey, these men, like himself, have made invaluable contributions to the fight against crime and violence in Jamaica.

The senior cop proudly recalled his journey in the JCF, having joined in 1984. He has served in numerous capacities but shared that his passion is investigating crimes and contributing to promising Jamaicans from his personal funds to ensure that they stay away from a life of crime.

“At one point I was at the Mobile Reserve, where I spent three years. The type of training I was exposed to aided me in terms of my level of alertness. So I may consider how to deal with violence operationally; that prepared me in terms of how to survive in a very hostile environment, my own protection, and the ability to serve the public as a patrol officer, being involved in operational policing, and just how to survive on the battlefield.

“I went to Fraud Squad thereafter, where I really developed my skills in fraud investigations. That's where I spent most of my years. I went there as a constable in 1982 and I spent 19 years at Fraud Squad — from constable right up the ranks to superintendent. Ultimately, I became the head of Fraud Squad. I enjoy and love investigations and being a detective. I have been involved in some of the most high-profile investigations you can think of; some of these cases were very controversial, some people who believed they were untouchable,” he told the Observer, sharing that he was more inclined to use his discretion in criminal cases involving ordinary citizens than those involving the “big man” in society.

DCP Bailey said dispelling the nation that affluent citizens are given leniency, while ordinary citizens are punished severely, is critical to being a police officer.

“I am one of those officers who do not believe in that. There should be equity in the way we prosecute and the way we investigate, and it should not be based on one's social status. That's one of the things I practise and encourage my men to practise. The ordinary citizen is as important as the so-called elitist; the ordinary citizens are the ones we interface with most regularly. They are the ones who really provide support for us as investigators.

“Having worked at Fraud Squad, I have arrested the ordinary, the not so ordinary, and the extraordinary. There is no discrimination. In fact, the ordinary citizen tends to get a 'bly' with me over the persons who are extraordinary. Sometimes the circumstances that the ordinary citizens are confronted with push them to commit crimes, so you find a way, not to compromise your position, but to use some level of discretion,” he said, highlighting instances in which he used his discretion to change people's lives.

“Some years ago I got a call from a young lady who called me to say, 'Thank you for giving me a second chance.' I didn't know what she was saying to me until she explained. There was a situation where she could have been charged for an offence, but when I looked at her background and the basis, she was actually used by a male. The male was charged but she was not charged. She was filed for and went overseas and is doing well. That is a situation where, as a police, I did not use the letter of the law but used my discretion. However, you have to be careful,” he said.

DCP Bailey shared that he has also paid fines for accused individuals who plead guilty in court and has gone the extra mile to give deserving individuals in conflict with the law a second chance.

“I have experienced a lot of things... I am a police, but I am a human being. A lot of us could have found ourselves in similar situations like those guys. My mother and father were very strict, but there are persons who were exposed to good upbringing and go into the life of crime. I would volunteer and ask them not to let it happen to them again. I am firm when it comes to my job, but I am a policeman with a conscience. I have arrested a lot people but I am reasonable as a police officer.

“Some police officers, even me, we use our money to pay for children's school fees and school books and a lot of things that are not family or police-oriented, but we have a conscience and we want to assist and divert people from criminality,“ he told the Observer.

DCP Bailey, who today heads the crime portfolio in the JCF, believes he has left an indelible mark on criminal investigations in Jamaica. He said he was responsible for revamping the Organised Crime and Investigations Division (OCID), which was experiencing attacks on its reputation.

“There were some reputational issues with that branch and I went there and rebranded OCID as the premier investigative unit of the JCF. Today, that unit is called Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime [C-TOC]. From there I transitioned into geographical policing,” he said.