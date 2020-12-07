Copa Airlines resumes service to Jamaica

Copa

Airlines has resumed its service to Jamaica following a temporary halt due to

the onset of the coronavirus.

This new arrangement will see one scheduled arrival into the island on Mondays, but this is expected to increase in 2021, as more persons are expected to travel to Jamaica from Latin America.

The Jamaica Tourist Board indicated that they are actively marketing in that area and expects that more persons will want to come to Jamaica.

The flight arrived with 98 persons on Monday, along with seven crew members. Despite being a return flight, it was given the symbolic water arch that new airlines get when they begin operating in Jamaica.