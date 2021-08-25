Cops called to restore order

Police assistance was sought yesterday to restore order at a COVID-19 vaccination blitz site at Eltham High School in St Catherine as people, claiming to know either a member of parliament or a councillor, attempted to force their way in, ahead of scores of children 12 years and older and their parents who are considered priority.

“The police had to come and take control because there were persons coming in to say they know this or that councillor, so they were skipping the people who were here a long time,” an official who requested anonymity told the Jamaica Observer while praising a female district constable, whose name was given only as Valentine, and her team.

The source said that after cops brought things under control, the process ran incident free, enabling children, their parents, the elderly, and other anxious people a chance to get vaccinated.

“People are excited to get the jab. More the adults than the children. We were focusing on the students and the parents as well, but you have individuals who come and say they need it. It was either because people are understanding the importance, or it was just out of fear,” said the official.

“We have been accommodating everybody, including elders. The only other thing of concern, really, is that the people come and stand up in the sun for a long time. Remember seh a children dem ennuh, and some deh here from morning. Anything dem eat from morning leave dem system already, so you don't know the toll it will take on them,” added the official.

Twin, Akeen Parry, who is heading into first form at Old Harbour High School in St Catherine next month, said he had grown tired of attending school via a computer or electronic tablet screen.

“Online classes boring. All we do is sit dung staring at the screen. It's a headache. Sometimes mi affi come offa dat,” he admitted.

His twin brother, Akeem, who will start grade seven at St Jago High School next month, was the one who influenced their mother, Jerrilee Douglas, to have the three of them vaccinated.

Douglas told the Observer that online schooling has frustrated her.

“Mi carry dem fi tek di vaccine because mi tired of the online, like seriously. Online is stupidness. Sometimes a pure shot a fire inna di house. When mi check, a inna mi house it a fire — him a play the video game Garena Free Fire. Mi cyaan manage dat, mi tired a dat. The one going St Jago scored high in the PEP [Primary Exit Profile exam]. The next one fell behind. If they were face to face it would be different,” Douglas said.

She shared that they are the first in their family to take the vaccine, and have no regrets, even though she has a fear of needles.

“My boys made up their minds to take it, and if they are taking it I am taking it. The kids dem tired a online. Dem waan go back a school and socialise wid dem peers. Nuh shot nah fire inna my house this school year,” the mother said.

She also said that she doesn't support parents sending their children to take the vaccine, while refusing to take it themselves.