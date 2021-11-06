Cops demand respect from judges

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Following Thursday's stand-off between a judge and police personnel, Jamaica Police Federation Chairman Corporal Rohan James says his members are demanding greater respect from the judiciary.

Thursday's unease continued yesterday with no uniformed police officers turning up for two Civil Court sittings at the Santa Cruz courthouse.

Sources say district constables had to be called in to fill the gap left by the absence of cops assigned to the Santa Cruz courthouse.

“The time has come for the judiciary to use the authority invested by the people of Jamaica to educate and to deliver justice and not to abuse any citizen or officers of the court. The police are no less deserving of proper respect,” said James.

“We are not going to sit by and allow any judge or anyone from civil society or anywhere to continue to be disrespectful to us as members of the constabulary force,” he added.

When contacted, head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force will comment at an “appropriate time on the matter”.

James also referenced criticism by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in July about the transportation of prisoners and the qualification of police officers.

“The chief justice did it before when he made utterances demeaning of the police officers' qualification. Nobody, to include the minister of justice, took issue with it, but the Police Federation has not failed to notice that the highest level of disrespect and abuse is being driven from the highest authority of the court, which is the chief justice,” said James.

“The time has come for it to stop. We must all be respectful to every citizen of this country. The police officers are citizens of this country with rights and at no material time in my sojourn as chairman have I not encouraged my membership to be respectful, whether in their personal capacity or their public life,” he added.

His comments follow a series of events in St Elizabeth in which a police sergeant refused to handcuff his colleague, a constable, following an order from Parish Court Judge Alwyn Smith.

Sources say Smith had been presiding over a matter, which was to go to trial at the Black River courthouse on Wednesday where the constable — the investigating officer in the matter — was absent.

Attorney-at-law Thomas Levene, who represented the constable in court on Thursday, explained that his client had another matter at the Children's Court in Balaclava, which clashed with the matter in Black River.

The constable was then given bail without condition to appear in the matter set for trial in January.