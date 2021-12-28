Cops finally move into new Buff Bay Police Station

Cops finally move into new Buff Bay Police StationTuesday, December 28, 2021
|
BUFF BAY, Portland — Lawmen stationed at Buff Bay Police Station moved into the newly built facility on Christmas Eve, eight days after it was officially declared open.
As they get settled in, they are still waiting for their phone lines to be transferred, a process that is expected to be completed on or before January 3, 2022. For now, the police station may be reached at 876-809-1219.
In addition to the usual emergency numbers (119 and 311), another option is the Operations Office at 876-322-9357 or 876-440-1526.
“We encourage members of the community to continue partnering with us as we seek to improve the services that we offer from the new facility,” said a release from the Buff Bay Police Station.
Residents have reacted positively to lawmen finally moving into the new station for which ground was broken in March 2018 by then National Security Minister Robert Montague. The price tag at the time was $50 million.
— Everard Owen
