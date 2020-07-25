Cops get new station in Portland, Jamaica

A

new police station was opened in Port Antonio, Portland on Friday (July 24).

The newly renovated station, twice the size of the previous one and boasting built-in technological features to support police work, was funded by the National Housing Trust.

Built on the site of the old station on Harbour Street in the parish capital, the new station comes amidst a major thrust by the Ministry of National Security to improve the working conditions of police officers.

“This is in keeping with the broad strategy of approaching crime and the business of public safety and creating an environment where people feel safe and comfortable.” He continued, “This new building will incorporate technologies and provide spaces where people can come and relate to the police in privacy,” said Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson and other dignitaries .