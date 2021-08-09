Cops rule out foul play after accused gunman found dead in jail cell

LUCEA, Hanover — The Hanover police have so far ruled out foul play in the sudden death of the parish's most wanted gunman who reportedly died in his jail cell Saturday night.

Bryan Jackson, otherwise called Not Nice, of a Green Island address was in police custody for multiple murder charges.

He was captured during a stealth mission-driven operation in Red Hills, St Andrew by the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Specialised Operations team and members of the Jamaica Defence Force two months ago.

The Jamaica Observer was unable to obtain the age and time of death of the man who had reportedly committed multiple gun-related crimes, including a triple murder last year, as well as shootings and robbery in the parish.

Head of the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said Jackson's passing is currently being treated as a case of sudden death. He reportedly collapsed in his cell.

“He was in custody with other prisoners when they said he collapsed. It was brought to the attention of the police and they rushed him to the hospital. When he got there he was pronounced dead,” Lindsay said.

She said a post-mortem is currently being awaited to determine the cause of death.

The senior officer was unable to confirm claims made by civilians that the man was killed by the police in the cell.

However, head of the Hanover Police Division, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, said “no foul play is suspected” in the incident which is currently being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

In June, the police had stated that Jackson was known to be a major player in the Hanover-based Ants Nest Gang.

The police said the gang is an affiliate of the One Link Gang, which is currently feuding with the One Voice Gang in the parish.

In June, Jackson was charged in relation to the April 2020 triple murder of Juvane “Indian” Anderson, Chescott “Chris” Douglas, and Sean Russell in Green Island.

He was also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravation, and wounding.