Cornwall College old boys show why they are 'Men of Might'

Nicknamed the Men of Might, Cornwall College (CC) old boys in the United States have been showing the 'might' of their hearts and pockets as they rally in aid of their Montego Bay, Jamaica-based alma mater.

Following up on a container of desks and chairs, IT equipment, projectors, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) equipment and numerous other items shipped to the school last August, the old boys, organised by the Philadelphia branch, last month sent off two containers.

The latest shipment contained: science lab furniture such as lab stools, lab tables and fume hoods; cubicle system for teachers' lounge and office desks with ergonomic chairs; PBX phone system; personal protective equipment (PPE), including face shields and sneeze guards; wall and hand-held thermometers, defibrillators, and caution signs.

The IT department will also benefit from equipment including Cisco switches, servers and access points; desk top computers, laser printer; and plotter equipment for the sports department. The container will remain at CC to provide much-needed storage capacity, said Patrick Thompson, president of the Kingston chapter of the old boys' association.

Thompson, speaking on behalf of the overseas leadership, thanked old boys who turned out in their numbers on April 17, 2021 to load the containers. Some of the former students travelled to Pennsylvania from as far north as Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and from due south in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Thompson also appealed to old boys in Jamaica to contribute funds to clear the containers through customs at an estimated cost of $1.2 million. Donations may be sent to National Commercial Bank, Knutsford Branch, current a/c# 351268956.

— Desmond Allen