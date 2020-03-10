CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Jamaica to skip Penn Relays in US, decision coming on Boys and Girls Champs

There will be no Jamaican schools at the world-famous Penn Relays in Pennsylvania, USA, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

The minister made the announcement at a press conference in Kingston on Tuesday (March 10) where he also announced Jamaica’s first case of the virus.

COVID-19 spreads its tentacles all over Philadelphia, forcing the closure of several schools for more than 30,000 students and the Jamaican Government advised against travelling there.

Meanwhile, Tufton touched on the Boys and Girls Championships.

“We will comment further on the Boys and Girls Champs and any other gathering in the days coming,” he noted.