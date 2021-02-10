Coronavirus cases dropped 17% last week — WHO

New cases of the coronavirus declined globally for the fourth week consecutive week, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The number of deaths linked to the COVID-19 has also dropped for the second week, with 88,000 fatalities reported last week, down 10 per cent when compared to the previous week.

Roughly 3.1 million cases were reported last week, down 17 per cent from the previous week. It also marks the lowest number of cases since the week of October 26, 2020.

The WHO’s weekly update notes that even though many countries are reporting growing numbers, reported cases globally are trending downwards.

In the United States, which has seen the most cases and deaths worldwide, there were 871,365 cases last week, a drop of 19 per cent from the previous week.

The other nations with the highest number of new cases – Brazil, France, Russia and the United Kingdom – have also seen a drop in their figures when compared to the previous week.

The decline in cases could be attributed to the growing number of people receiving vaccinations, particularly in the worst-affected, larger nations, however, the health body noted that there are still 130 countries, representing 2.5 billion people, that have not given a single shot of a vaccine as yet.

Globally, there have been almost 107 million COVID-19 cases, and more than 2.3 million deaths from the virus, since the start of the pandemic.