Coronavirus cases top 50 million worldwide

Coronavirus cases top 50 million worldwideMonday, November 09, 2020
|
Global cases of the coronavirus have topped 50 million as record numbers
were reported by several countries.
Some 1.25 million people have been confirmed dead from the virus, according to the John Hopkins University but the true figure is thought to be higher due insufficient testing in many nations.
The United States alone has recorded almost 10 million cases following a week that saw it record a new daily high of 126,000 cases and three consecutive days of more than 125,000 cases.
Europe’s cases are rising again with 38,619 positives confirmed yesterday, and Saturday’s record increase of 86,852. The United Kingdom, which has the most deaths in Europe at 49,044, is currently undergoing another lockdown which has restricted citizens to their homes with exceptions made for buy essential goods, get medical help or exercise for an hour each day.
The news comes after Pfizer announced that its vaccine was found to have been more than 90 per cent effective at preventing the virus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy