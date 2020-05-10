Coronavirus cases top four million globally

Cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have now

topped four million as some countries continue to battle the pandemic which has

killed almost two hundred and eighty thousand people globally,

Even as some nations report a slowing of new cases and deaths following containment measures, others have seen their numbers spike as the virus continues to spread with no cure or vaccine.

The United States accounts for more than a quarter of all infections with 1.3 million confirmed cases in the country. No other comes even close to the that figure but four others – Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Russia – have reported more than 200,000 cases each, based on figures provided by the John Hopkins University.

A snapshot of the virus progression, compiled by Bloomberg, shows that Russia has more than 11,000 new infections while Spain had its lowest daily death toll, 143, since March 18. Germany and France, which have 7,500 and 26,300 fatalities respectively, both reported fewer than 100 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government has moved to defend its new message meant to encourage more people to return to work, ahead of Boris Johnson’s address to Britain, changing its message from “stay at home” to “stay alert” as it moves towards reopening its economy.

As at publishing, global deaths stand at 279,705, again with the US accounting for the largest total at 78,794 fatalities. The United Kingdom has 31,662; Italy reports 30,395; Spain has 26,478 while France totals 26,313.