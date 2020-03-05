Coronavirus causes collapse of British airline Flybe

Coronavirus causes collapse of British airline FlybeThursday, March 05, 2020
|
The Coronavirus continues to cause major disruptions globally across various sectors including the travel industry.
Covid-19, the fast-spreading virus, has been impacting the industry with several travel bans and restrictions, which is expected to result in over $100 billion in losses for the airline industry during the course of the year.
Among the first casualties is Flybe, a British airline, that entered administration on Wednesday leading to the laying off of thousands of staff members, grounding of planes and passengers stranded across Europe.
The drop in the demand of travel meant that Flybe, which is already going through a turbulent time, was unable to ride out the storm and crumbled.
For passengers, other airlines are trying to help with their travel while the rail service has been assisting as well.
Itâ€™s not certain if any other airlines may go this route but losses continue to grow with more countries issuing travel bans to various areas across the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy