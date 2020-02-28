Coronavirus coordinating committee to hold first meeting next week

The National Coordinating Committee on the coronavirus/COVID 2019 is to host its first meeting early next week.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said that the committee will examine all of the preparedness functions of the entire Government apparatus.

The committee, which was mandated by Cabinet, is co-chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie.

“As we continue to refine our preparedness for COVID-19, the ministry and our stakeholders urge the public for its continued cooperation and partnership,” Dr Tufton said at a press conference today where he gave an update on travel restrictions and other matters related to the virus.

The ministry says there are now five persons in quarantine in Government facilities, five in home quarantine, and two persons in isolation for whom it is awaiting test results. Up to Wednesday, 141 persons, who had been in China 14 days prior, arrived on the island.