Coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,100

Chinese health officials on Wednesday reported a drop in the number of cases for the new coronavirus but, the death toll continues to rise.

Almost 100 new deaths were reported, pushing the total killed from the coronavirus past 1,100.

While new cases are trending down in China, in Germany two more cases of the virus were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 16 for the country.

The new cases are said to be linked to a car supplier, who in a release said that a Chinese employee had tested positive for the virus upon returning from China.

The employee who visited the company’s headquarters in Munich is said to have infected two co-workers during his visit.

An advanced team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is currently in Beijing to prepare an international mission and to determine the questions the international team will want to learn more about: from characteristics of the virus to public health response China put in place to try to contain the virus.

The group of international experts, with a range of specializations, will work with Chinese counterparts on increasing understanding of the outbreak to guide global response efforts.

Since being notified of the outbreak in December 2019, the WHO Country Office in China, supported by the regional and international offices, has worked to support China, and indeed the world, to scale up the response