Coronavirus deaths approach 1 million worldwide

Deaths

related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are nearing one million globally.

Total cases worldwide now stand at 994,940 according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.

The fatalities are led by the United States which accounts for 204,527, ahead of Brazil (141,406), India (94,503), the United Kingdom (42,060) and Italy (35,818) which completes the top five.

Confirmed cases are approaching 33 million led by the United States, India and Brazil. The US cases have topped seven million while India’s remains just shy of six million and Brazil’s stands at 4.7 million.

The number of infections around the world continues to grow as governments reinforce emphasis on wearing a face mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.