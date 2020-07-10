Coronavirus detected on shrimp in China

Coronavirus detected on shrimp in ChinaFriday, July 10, 2020
|
After detecting coronavirus on packaging for frozen shrimp, China has moved to temporarily ban food imports from three Ecuadorian companies.
Samples taken from the packaging of Whiteleg shrimp at the port cities of Dalian and Xiamen tested positive for the virus, General Administration of Customs official Bi Kexin told a press conference.
Tests on samples from inside the packaging and the shrimp itself returned negative, however.
This was discovered following fresh scrutiny on refrigerated goods after a recent disease outbreak in Beijing.
The customs authority said it was temporarily blocking imports from the three Ecuadorean companies whose products had tested positive.
