Coronavirus fears trigger riot at Bordelais prison

Coronavirus fears trigger riot at Bordelais prisonSunday, March 22, 2020
A massive clash broke out between prison guards and inmates inside the Bordelais Correctional Facility on Sunday.
According to reports, the clash broke out inside the facility due to fears surrounding the coronavirus and the shutdown of certain services.
The prisoners allegedly set several areas inside the facility ablaze; they were subsequently placed under lock down.
Tensions are said to be high in the correctional facility, as two inmates escaped on Saturday.
The facility is home to more than 500 inmates.
