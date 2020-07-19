Coronavirus hits another terrible milestone – 600,000 deaths

Coronavirus hits another terrible milestone – 600,000 deathsSunday, July 19, 2020
|
The
number of deaths caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has crossed 600,000 worldwide
as nations struggle to stem its spread.
The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on health systems globally, adding a million cases each week for more than a month now. The virus, which was detected almost seven months ago, keeps adding unenviable distinctions to its growth.
Within the past week, it crossed the 14 million mark for infections, saw India joins the United States and Brazil as countries with more than one million cases and Brazil has begun reporting a thousands deaths each day.
There are now 602,777 deaths officially related to the virus according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker. Of that amount, the US accounts for 140,120; Brazil has 78,772; the United Kingdom follows with 45,358 while Mexico and Italy round out the top five with 38,888 and 35,042 respectively.
Total infections have climbed to 14.3 million with the US reporting 3.7 million of that amount. Brazil has reported two million cases, India one million, Russia 770,331 and South Africa 350,879.
Despite the alarming figures, experts around the world say the numbers are likely higher and are being affected by the lack of testing and reporting of data.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy