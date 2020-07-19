Coronavirus hits another terrible milestone – 600,000 deaths

The

number of deaths caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has crossed 600,000 worldwide

as nations struggle to stem its spread.

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on health systems globally, adding a million cases each week for more than a month now. The virus, which was detected almost seven months ago, keeps adding unenviable distinctions to its growth.

Within the past week, it crossed the 14 million mark for infections, saw India joins the United States and Brazil as countries with more than one million cases and Brazil has begun reporting a thousands deaths each day.

There are now 602,777 deaths officially related to the virus according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker. Of that amount, the US accounts for 140,120; Brazil has 78,772; the United Kingdom follows with 45,358 while Mexico and Italy round out the top five with 38,888 and 35,042 respectively.

Total infections have climbed to 14.3 million with the US reporting 3.7 million of that amount. Brazil has reported two million cases, India one million, Russia 770,331 and South Africa 350,879.

Despite the alarming figures, experts around the world say the numbers are likely higher and are being affected by the lack of testing and reporting of data.